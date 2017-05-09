WATCH: Tyler Joseph Shows Up At Karaoke Bar; Sings “Stressed Out”

Some unsuspecting bar patrons got an intimate performance from the Twenty One Pilots frontman on Tuesday night. Tyler Joseph performed “Stressed Out” & it was captured by his wife Jenna on an Instagram livestream.
It’s new to see a live performance of the song without throngs of screaming fans. Hopefully the people who remained seated at their tables enjoyed it as much as the fans on the live stream.
Twenty One Pilots will finish two years of touring on their latest album “Blurryface” at festival dates & their Tour De Columbus over the next two months.