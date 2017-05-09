WATCH: Tyler Joseph Shows Up At Karaoke Bar; Sings “Stressed Out”

Some unsuspecting bar patrons got an intimate performance from the Twenty One Pilots frontman on Tuesday night. Tyler Joseph performed “Stressed Out” & it was captured by his wife Jenna on an Instagram livestream.

of course tyler does his own song for karaoke pic.twitter.com/dc59goEYCB — dee 🔮 (@heavydirtyhoe) May 10, 2017

It’s new to see a live performance of the song without throngs of screaming fans. Hopefully the people who remained seated at their tables enjoyed it as much as the fans on the live stream.

THIS IS FREAKING AMAZING!!!!! TYLER JOSEPH SINGING STRESSED OUT IN A BAR WITH HIS WIFE LIVESTREAMING IS MY NEW LIFE pic.twitter.com/RsuRKQt7Fb — sarah (@falling4tyty) May 10, 2017

Twenty One Pilots will finish two years of touring on their latest album “Blurryface” at festival dates & their Tour De Columbus over the next two months.