LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Depeche Mode Super Fan Tony Hawk Takes Over The Band’s Facebook Page

May 10, 2017 8:46 PM
Filed Under: Depeche Mode, tony hawk, Trent Reznor

Depeche Mode has been doing this thing where they let a fan takeover their Facebook page every day for a year & today’s fan happened to be skateboarding legend, Tony Hawk.

Tony gave credit to LIVE105 sister station, Los Angeles’ KROQ, for helping him discover Depeche Mode back in the early 80s & the skateboarder also recruited several artists to post on the band’s page today including Amanda Palmer, Cold Cave, and Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor:

Tony Hawk gave us a video of skate tricks set to “Never Let Me Down” as well.

You can see Depeche Mode twice in the Bay Area this October when they hit San Jose & Oakland.

depechemode770 Depeche Mode Super Fan Tony Hawk Takes Over The Bands Facebook Page

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live