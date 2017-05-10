Depeche Mode Super Fan Tony Hawk Takes Over The Band’s Facebook Page

Depeche Mode has been doing this thing where they let a fan takeover their Facebook page every day for a year & today’s fan happened to be skateboarding legend, Tony Hawk.

Tony gave credit to LIVE105 sister station, Los Angeles’ KROQ, for helping him discover Depeche Mode back in the early 80s & the skateboarder also recruited several artists to post on the band’s page today including Amanda Palmer, Cold Cave, and Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor:

Tony Hawk gave us a video of skate tricks set to “Never Let Me Down” as well.

You can see Depeche Mode twice in the Bay Area this October when they hit San Jose & Oakland.