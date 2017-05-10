Dwayne Johnson Says It’s ‘A Real Possibility’ He Could Run For President

Sure, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of Hollywood’s most active stars at the moment between his freshly release The Fate Of The Furious and upcoming Baywatch and Jumanji films (among many others), but that’s not stopping him from considering a career in politics.

In a new profile piece from GQ, Johnson was asked about potentially making a run at the presidency in 2020 to which he replied:

“A year ago, it started coming up more and more…There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ I didn’t want to be flippant. ‘We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!’… I think that it’s a real possibility.”

He’s supposedly already secured votes from the likes of Michael Moore, Zac Efron, and Elizabeth Warren.

Last year, Johnson was also asked for endorsements from both candidates but declined to publicly endorse either of them.

For more on the potential of “The Rock” being our next president head to GQ.