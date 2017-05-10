Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.10.17

Lewis Black has some shows in the North Bay this upcoming weekend, so Kevin Klein Live gave him a call to talk about it. There seemed to be some issues calling him the first time, so Kevin and Ally left a message for him on his voice mail that they’re probably not too proud of when they listened back. But when Lewis Black was finally reached, he was ready to destroy the little things in life that each member of Kevin Klein Live loves.

Plus, it was Ally’s mom’s turn to give a review of Dave Grohl’s mom’s book in this edition of Book Corner. Ally’s mom was clearly better spoken than yesterday’s mom, although she did distract herself by cleaning the house while on the phone with her daughter. But we did learn that Ally’s mom was definitely a big partier back in the day, dropping acid, going to The Grateful Dead in concert, and having the hots for the Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Also on today’s podcast:

Miss Wednesday returns to give her weekly affirmation to inspire you on the show’s favorite weekday

Human-eating deer are the latest sign that the animal uprising is coming sooner than you think

With a new tweet setting the record for most retweets, a tribute to those tweets that got no attention months after the fact

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes