Lightsaber Churros Have Shown Up At Disneyland

Red & blue lightsaber churros showed up at Disneyland last week for Star Wars Day & according to Disney Food Blog they’ll be available until the end of May.

May the churro be with you! #maythefourthbewithyou #StarWars #maythefourth #churros #alltheglitter #jointhesweetside A post shared by Carolyn J Randolph (@chasingcarolyn) on May 4, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Disneyland was already a place where you could grab a lemon-flavored golden churro, but these lightsaber ones are your standard cinnamon flavor.

An elegant weapon of a more civilized age. #churros #disneyland #starwars #tomorrowland #jubbyxdisneyland2017 A post shared by Julia Zolondz (@julzinphx) on May 7, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

If you have to get your hands on one of these you should make the trip quick. Maybe head down for the May 27 opening of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Breakout ride?

Find these special churros in Disneyland’s Tomorrowland area.