Lightsaber Churros Have Shown Up At Disneyland

Red & blue lightsaber churros showed up at Disneyland last week for Star Wars Day & according to Disney Food Blog they’ll be available until the end of May.
Disneyland was already a place where you could grab a lemon-flavored golden churro, but these lightsaber ones are your standard cinnamon flavor.
If you have to get your hands on one of these you should make the trip quick. Maybe head down for the May 27 opening of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Breakout ride?
Find these special churros in Disneyland’s Tomorrowland area.