LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Lightsaber Churros Have Shown Up At Disneyland

May 10, 2017 7:17 PM
Filed Under: Churros, Disneyland

Red & blue lightsaber churros showed up at Disneyland last week for Star Wars Day & according to Disney Food Blog they’ll be available until the end of May.

May the churro be with you! #maythefourthbewithyou #StarWars #maythefourth #churros #alltheglitter #jointhesweetside

A post shared by Carolyn J Randolph (@chasingcarolyn) on

Disneyland was already a place where you could grab a lemon-flavored golden churro, but these lightsaber ones are your standard cinnamon flavor.

An elegant weapon of a more civilized age. #churros #disneyland #starwars #tomorrowland #jubbyxdisneyland2017

A post shared by Julia Zolondz (@julzinphx) on

If you have to get your hands on one of these you should make the trip quick. Maybe head down for the May 27 opening of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Breakout ride?

Find these special churros in Disneyland’s Tomorrowland area.

Gave in to the Dark Side. 😈 @tipster384 #lightsaberchurros #keepingitchrispy

A post shared by 🔥💩 (@louieguy) on

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live