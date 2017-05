By Abby Hassler

Linkin Park have released a new single “Invisible” off their upcoming album, One More Light, which is due out May 19.

“Invisible” continues the more melodic, pop-sounding vibe the rock band is emulating on their soon-to-be-released seventh studio album. The band dropped a lyric video along with the new track directed by Jose Lun.

Listen to “Invisible” below.