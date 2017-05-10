Metallica Stadium Tour by the Numbers

Metallica kick off their WorldWired Tour tonight (May 10) in Baltimore, MD.
In honor of the first date, the band has released some numbers pertinent to the tour logistics, which are pretty cool. For example, the band will bring over 50k guitar picks to cover their 27 shows.
Without further ado, here is Metallica’s stadium tour by the numbers:
3 days takes to build the entire WorldWired Tour stage production in each stadium.
15 high definition IMAG cameras filming the show which will require 3,450 feet of Triax cable, 16 KiPro recorders and 2 TB of space each show to archive for safe keeping and for our fans to view later.
48 trucks carrying 1.5 million pounds of steel and staging materials from city to city.
470 light fixtures and spotlights which give a whole new meaning to “Hit The Lights.”
41,158 sets of strings being played through countless riffs during the 27 shows.
54,000 guitar picks carried to accommodate what is being played and handed out to fans.
Check out Metallica’s full run of tour dates below.
May 10 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium
May 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
May 17 – Uniondale, NY @ New Coliseum
May 19 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium
May 21 – Columbus, OH @ Rock On The Range Festival
June 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
June 7 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field
June 11 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
June 14 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
June 16 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
June 18 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
July 5 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
July 7 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
July 9 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park
July 12 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
July 14 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete
July 16 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
July 19 – Montreal, QB @ Parc Jean-Drapeau
July 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
August 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
August 6 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
August 9 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
August 14 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
August 16 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
