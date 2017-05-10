San Francisco’s Shuttered Speakeasy Brewery Is Coming Back

Speakeasy Brewery is returning from bankruptcy after it was purchased Monday by Hunters Point Brewery LLC for $2.5 million.

Hunters Point Brewery LLC is a new company owned by Ces Butner, former owner of Horizon Beverage Company in Oakland who had worked in the past with Speakeasy.

“There was a tremendous amount of growth and interest in the Speakeasy brands,” Butner said. “It was one of the best craft breweries we worked with and the beer quality is very high.”

Butner and Hunters Point Brewery purchased all Speakeasy’s brewing equipment and brand, which includes the popular names Big Daddy IPA, Prohibition Ale, Payback Porter, and more.

They also plan to revive the Speakeasy Tap Room on 1195 Evans Ave in Bayview-Hunters Point but it may take some time.

