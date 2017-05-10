WATCH: Billie Joe Armstrong Moshes At LIVE105’s BFD 2011’s Local Band Stage

Before they were known as SWMRS and long before they signed with Fueled By Ramen, we had Emily’s Army play the Soundcheck Local Band Stage at LIVE105’s BFD 2011.

You might be aware that Joey Armstrong, son of Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, happens to be the drummer for SWMRS (formerly Emily’s Army). Billie came out to support his favorite local band that day and jumped into right into the pit.

You’ll be able to catch SWMRS on June 10 on the Bud Light Festival Stage at LIVE105’s BFD 2017 & we expect you to get a little rowdy during that set.

We’ll see you at the Shoreline in June!