Ben & Jerry’s Launches Bob Marley-Inspired Flavor

May 11, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: Ben & Jerry's, bob marley

Coming soon to grocery stores & Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops is a new Bob Marley-inspired flavor called “One Love”.

It’s a banana flavor with caramel and graham cracker swirls, as well as chocolate fudge peace signs. One Love has been available in the UK for the last year and we finally get to have it here in the states.

Sales of the ice cream will help fund Jamaica’s One Love Youth Camp in partnership with the Marley family.

Ben & Jerry’s is coincidentally launching the ice cream on the 36th anniversary of the reggae legend’s death. So, in memory of Bob put on some of his music today & see if you can get your hands on this new ice cream.

