Cafe Du Nord Transitions Back To Music Venue; Announces 2017 Shows

One of San Francisco’s best classic, intimate music venues is a full-time space for concerts once again. Cafe Du Nord (2174 Market St.) transitioned into a cocktail bar, restaurant, and spot for jazz & cocktail-friendly piano music back in 2015, but now property owner Dylan MacGiven confirmed to Hoodline that Cafe Du Nord will be ending its period as simply a cocktail bar/restaurant and will return to being a full-fledged music venue.

They have announced their current set of shows for 2017 as well:

A June 1st show with Oakland’s Rogue Wave will kick things off.

For all of Cafe Du Nord’s upcoming show dates head to SwedishAmericanHall.com. Heads up that shows at Cafe Du Nord are 21+ unless noted otherwise.