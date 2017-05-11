Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.11.17

Double Trouble Thursday is here again to give the entire show for free on today’s podcast. Today continued the week’s trend of having the mothers of the show review Dave Grohl’s mom’s new book, with Dead Eyes’ mom on the phone with him. The review was fine enough, but the strangest thing seem to be that Dead Eyes’ voice did a strange thing where it would randomly sound Australian out of nowhere. It’s as if he really wanted to remind the audience that he truly is from the Land Down Under.

Plus, with today also being a Throwback Thursday, it was time to look back of our least favorite band of all time, Nickelback, to be compared with some throwback tunes that are rather equal in lyrical quality. This time the show had the lyrics of commercial jingles from back in the day. But it seemed that in the middle of all the fun, the machines at Live 105 have had enough of the Nickelback madness and revolted on Kevin. Could this be the beginning of the Rise of the Machines?

Also on today’s podcast:

A look at some oopsies committed by mothers with Mom-Stakes

How Muse’s Matthew Bellamy has been dating upgrades of his exes

Having listeners guess how many jelly beans we have in a jar

And more!

