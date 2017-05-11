Mario Kart-Inspired Foot Races Hit Golden Gate Park This Weekend

This Saturday from 1-5PM in Golden Gate Park, a Bay Area-based creative team called Handstand is hosting Kartwheel: a series of battle races inspired by Mario Kart. Here’s a video that will help explain.

You’ll be on foot – no actual karts are involved. What happens is you download their mobile app & run three laps of their half mile course.

The app will direct you to where the question mark zones are. When you run through those geo-tagged zones, your phone will freak out and give you a power up (shells, bananas, and other new items we’ve dreamt up). Once you get an item, you’ll be able to fire it from your phone at other racers who are running. If hit, they’ll have to stop, complete a mini-game on their phone, and then they’ll be able to keep running. You might have to record a 10s video describing your most embarrassing moment, tap the screen as fast as you can, or just run backwards as punishment. – Facebook event page

On May 13th there will be shells and bananas all over Golden Gate Park. Up to you to grab them and slow other people down! #handstandwithus #gokartwheel #nobaddays #neverstopexploring A post shared by Handstand (@teamhandstand) on May 5, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

Races will work similar to real Mario Kart races where those further back in ranking will end up with better items. So don’t worry about falling behind you’ll have a shot to catch up.

There will also be mini games, free swag, and prizes.

"I was running and then this banana came out of nowhere!" Keep your eyes peeled for a big announcement next Tuesday. 🍌 #handstandwithus #nobaddays A post shared by Handstand (@teamhandstand) on Feb 23, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

You can grab tickets now for $45 here, or wait till day of and get them for $65.

It’s worth noting that the app you need to race is iOS only & this is a team event that requires a partner. For more info head to the official site for the event.