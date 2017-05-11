My Chemical Romance Hung Out Together Last Night

Since My Chemical Romance split up back in 2013 the guys have remained friends, but it’s been rare to spot them together. Guitarist Ray Toro has mentioned that has said the whole band “are still close friends and close family” & supportive of each other’s projects.

They showed that support last night when Gerard Way, Mikey Way, and Toro all showed up for the Frank Iero & The Patience’s show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.

mikey, gerard, ray al concerto di frank ed è subito albano che urla AAAAA per dieci minuti pic.twitter.com/k4glydIwPf — jåreddin päne e vīn (@jareddino) May 11, 2017

Last year the band confirmed that there is no plan to reunite, but fans remain hopeful.

You can see singer Gerard Way in San Francisco this June promoting his latest comic “Doom Patrol: Brick By Brick”.