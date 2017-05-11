LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

My Chemical Romance Hung Out Together Last Night

May 11, 2017 8:05 AM
Filed Under: My Chemical Romance

Since My Chemical Romance split up back in 2013 the guys have remained friends, but it’s been rare to spot them together. Guitarist Ray Toro has mentioned that has said the whole band “are still close friends and close family” & supportive of each other’s projects.

They showed that support last night when Gerard Way, Mikey Way, and Toro all showed up for the Frank Iero & The Patience’s show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.

My Chemical Romance: How The Reunion Should Happen

Last year the band confirmed that there is no plan to reunite, but fans remain hopeful.

You can see singer Gerard Way in San Francisco this June promoting his latest comic “Doom Patrol: Brick By Brick”.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live