San Francisco’s “Film Night In The Park” 2017 Schedule Released

May 11, 2017 4:44 PM
Every summer San Francisco’s Neighborhood Theater Foundation hosts their Film Nights In The Park series. They’re free to attend and are happening at Dolores Park, Union Square, and Washington Square Park.

Here’s this year’s schedule:

  • Saturday, June 10th, Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997), Dolores Park
  • Saturday, July 15th, Beauty and the Beast (1991), Union Square
  • Saturday, August 5th, Footloose (1984), Dolores Park
  • Saturday, August 26th, La La Land (2016), Wash. Sq. Park
  • Saturday, Sept.9th, The Graduate (1967), Union Square
  • Saturday, Sept. 23rd, The Breakfast Club (1985), Dolores Park

All films begin at dusk and schedule is subject to change. For more info visit Filmnightsf.org.

