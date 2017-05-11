San Francisco’s “Film Night In The Park” 2017 Schedule Released

Every summer San Francisco’s Neighborhood Theater Foundation hosts their Film Nights In The Park series. They’re free to attend and are happening at Dolores Park, Union Square, and Washington Square Park.

maiita en el cine por primera vez!!! #filmnightinthepark #starwars #theforceawakens #dolorespark #sf A post shared by stephanie (@stephaniekoechlin) on Sep 24, 2016 at 10:16pm PDT

Here’s this year’s schedule:

Saturday, June 10th, Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997), Dolores Park

(1997), Dolores Park Saturday, July 15th, Beauty and the Beast (1991), Union Square

(1991), Union Square Saturday, August 5th, Footloose (1984), Dolores Park

(1984), Dolores Park Saturday, August 26th, La La Land (2016), Wash. Sq. Park

(2016), Wash. Sq. Park Saturday, Sept.9th, The Graduate (1967), Union Square

(1967), Union Square Saturday, Sept. 23rd, The Breakfast Club (1985), Dolores Park

Couldn't possibly ask for a more perfect setting. #filmnightinthepark #unionsquare #ilovesf A post shared by Valarie Arismendez (@valmentos) on Jul 23, 2016 at 9:02pm PDT

All films begin at dusk and schedule is subject to change. For more info visit Filmnightsf.org.