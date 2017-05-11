Special 20th Anniversary Screening Of ‘The Fifth Element’ In SF This Month

The cult classic sci-fi film ‘The Fifth Element’ just turned 20 years old and if you’re looking to celebrate the occasion, The Roxie in San Francisco has you covered.

At 7PM on Saturday night May 27, the Roxie (3117 16th St., San Francisco) will present ‘The Fifth Element’ with all new DCP restoration, followed by a screening of ‘Run Lola Run’ presented in an original 35mm print.

Tickets are $15 for the double feature and can be purchased at Roxie.com.