The National Release ‘The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness’ Video

By Hayden Wright

The National’s long-gestating follow-up to Trouble Will Find Me seems to be making some headway. The band released the track “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” and revealed the album’s title, Sleep Well Beast. They also dropped an accompanying video for the lead single and announced that the record will come out in September. Yesterday they teased clips from the release.

“The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” is a moody, electronic-tinged track with a highly digitized video. The clip moves through a sequence of manipulated images in varying degrees of clarity. Watch the video below:

[tweet https://twitter.com/TheNational/status/862518238890078209]

The National also revealed a tracklist and album art from Sleep Well Beast:

“Nobody Else Will Be There” “Day I Die” “Walk It Back” “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness” “Born To Beg” “Turtleneck” “Empire Line” “I’ll Still Destroy You” “Guilty Party” “Carin At The Liquor Store” “Dark Side Of The Gym” “Sleep Well Beast”

And that’s not all! The National will hit the road this fall. Here are their European and North American dates.

06/21 Glastonbury Festival – Glastonbury, UK

08/12 HAVEN Festival – Copenhagen, DENMARK

09/16 Cork Opera House / Sounds From a Safe Harbour – Cork, IRELAND

09/17 Vicar Street – Dublin, IRELAND

09/18 Vicar Street – Dublin, IRELAND

09/20 Usher Hall – Edinburgh, UK

09/21 Usher Hall – Edinburgh, UK

09/22 O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK

09/23 O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK

09/25 Eventim Hammersmith Apollo – London, UK

09/26 Eventim Hammersmith Apollo – London, UK

09/27 Eventim Hammersmith Apollo – London, UK

09/28 Eventim Hammersmith Apollo – London, UK

10/05 Wang Theatre – Boston, MA

10/06 Forest Hills Stadium – New York, NY

10/11 Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

10/12 CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA

10/14 Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA

10/21 Elbphilharmonie – Hamburg, GERMANY

10/23 Tempodrom – Berlin, GERMANY

10/24 Tempodrom – Berlin, GERMANY

10/25 AFAS Live – Amsterdam, THE NETHERLANDS

10/28 Coliseum – Lisbon, PORTUGAL

10/30 Bozar – Brussels, BELGIUM

10/31 Bozar – Brussels, BELGIUM

11/02-04 Pitchfork Paris, Paris FRANCE

11/04 Annexet – Stockholm, SWEDEN

11/05 Annexet – Stockholm, SWEDEN

11/06 Sentrum Scene – Oslo, NORWAY

11/07 Sentrum Scene – Oslo, NORWAY

11/27 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall – Portland, OR

11/28 Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

11/29 Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

12/01 Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver BC, CANADA

12/02 Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver BC, CANADA

12/04 Verizon Hall – Philadelphia, PA

12/07 Metropolis – Montreal QC, CANADA

12/08 Metropolis – Montreal QC, CANADA

12/09 Sony Centre – Toronto ON, CANADA

12/10 Hamilton Place Theatre – Hamilton ON, CANADA

12/12 Civic Opera House – Chicago, IL

12/13 Civic Opera House – Chicago, I