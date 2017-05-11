‘Winchester’ Film Gets Release Date

‘Winchester,’ the supernatural thriller starring Helen Mirren is set to hit theaters on February 23, 2018.

Filming for the movie has been split between Australia and the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose.

When asked what it was like filming in the real house, Mirren said with a laugh, “Far out as we used to say in the olden days. It was fantastic.”

A first look photo of Mirren from the production was recently released. It reveals a striking resemblance between the actress and the historical figure she plays.

“Yes, it’s rather frightening! And I don’t think Sarah was [frightening] actually, in the original photograph,” said Mirren. “She’s actually got a mysterious little smile; a Mona Lisa like smile on her face.”

For more on the ‘Winchester’ movie including an interview with its stars Helen Mirren & Jason Clarke head to CBS SF.