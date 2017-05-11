LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

‘Winchester’ Film Gets Release Date

May 11, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: Helen Mirren, Winchester

‘Winchester,’ the supernatural thriller starring Helen Mirren is set to hit theaters on February 23, 2018.

Filming for the movie has been split between Australia and the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose.

When asked what it was like filming in the real house, Mirren said with a laugh, “Far out as we used to say in the olden days. It was fantastic.”

Helen Mirren as Sarah Winchester

A first look photo of Mirren from the production was recently released. It reveals a striking resemblance between the actress and the historical figure she plays.

“Yes, it’s rather frightening! And I don’t think Sarah was [frightening] actually, in the original photograph,” said Mirren. “She’s actually got a mysterious little smile; a Mona Lisa like smile on her face.”

For more on the ‘Winchester’ movie including an interview with its stars Helen Mirren & Jason Clarke head to CBS SF.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live