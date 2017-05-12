24-Hour Gaming Festival And Slumber Party In San Francisco Tomorrow

Need some last minute plans for this weekend? Well, if you were planning to video games all day and night anyway, here’s a better place to do it. Head to Google Launchpad (301 Howard St. San Francisco) anytime between 10AM on Saturday May 13th and 10AM on Sunday May 14th to participate.

The entirety of the fest will be live-streamed and the goal of it is to raise $30k for the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals.

The event is free to attend, but it’d great if you can donate in person, or online here.

Full Schedule of Events (starting at 10AM Saturday)

Schedule subject to change

Community Mural

Arcade Cabinet (Simpsons / Area 51)

Bay Area Fight Night – Tournaments & Freeplay of Street Fighter, Smash 4, Towerfall and more

Board Games

Cosplay Contest

Guest Speakers on the Main Stage

Rocksmith from 10:15 am to 9 pm

9 pm: Micro Dance Competition

10 pm: Micro Lip Sync Competition

11 pm: Lightning Pictionary

Midnight: Movie & Popcorn

2 am: Mario Kart Tournment

3 am: The 3am Talent Show

4 am: Human Musical Chairs

5 am: Slumber Party

9 am: Fundraising Crunchtime

10 am: Closing and thank you’s

To participate you must RSVP on Eventbrite.

For further info, head to the Facebook event page.