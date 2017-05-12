Go To All Oakland A’s Home Games For $20 A Month

Yesterday, the Oakland Athletics revealed a pretty cool deal that will allow fans to hit as many home games as they want for just $20 a month.

Get access to EVERY A's home game, June-September, for just $19.99 a month! 📱🎟️https://t.co/CiERwyjgFL pic.twitter.com/ANiKbbHkoD — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) May 11, 2017

The ballpark pass are only available through MLB’s ballpark app and allow fans access to the home games of their choice for $20 a month starting in June. You will also have access to the Shibe Park Tavern and food trucks at the Coliseum.

All tickets will be delivered via scannable barcode. You are allowed up to 8 ballpark passes so if you want to sit next to family & friends, purchase them all in one transaction,

To get in on the deal head to MLB.com.