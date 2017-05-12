Go To All Oakland A’s Home Games For $20 A Month

Yesterday, the Oakland Athletics revealed a pretty cool deal that will allow fans to hit as many home games as they want for just $20 a month.
The ballpark pass are only available through MLB’s ballpark app and allow fans access to the home games of their choice for $20 a month starting in June. You will also have access to the Shibe Park Tavern and food trucks at the Coliseum.
Oakland A’s Announce That They Will Be Building A New Stadium In Oakland
All tickets will be delivered via scannable barcode. You are allowed up to 8 ballpark passes so if you want to sit next to family & friends, purchase them all in one transaction,
To get in on the deal head to MLB.com.