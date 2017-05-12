Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.12.17

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, the quality of cards available at your local drug store are at an all time low, so your chances of impressing mom with one are slim to none at this point. With that in mind, Kevin Klein Live grabbed a fat stack of the terrible comedy on display and tried to predict the punchlines based on set up alone. The trick was to get into a dumber state of mind, but it seems that Useless Weirdo took things a little far with his idiotic input, as usual.

Plus, Steve Harvey published a letter to his staff, giving strict instructions on how his coworkers should interact with him, from not conversing with him when walking down the hallway to having to ring a door bell if they need to see him while he’s getting his make up done. Kevin notoriously hates the Family Feud host, so he saw a perfect opportunity to give Steve Harvey a little mocking with the letter being the basis for the show’s own version of Family Feud, where the only person surveyed was Steve Harvey himself.

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin provides new proof of the fabled ghost he claims to see roam the halls before the show goes on air

Even more songs inspired by the strange “Bah” sound Ally made earlier in the week

The final Yo Mama jokes told by mothers before the big day this Sunday

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

