Playboy’s Hidden Arcade Coming To San Francisco Next Weekend

May 12, 2017 9:30 PM
Playboy is bringing an 80s-themed arcade party is coming to Monument (140 9th St.) in San Francisco on Saturday night May 20th.

What exactly does that mean? Well, there’s going to be 80s music, classic arcade games, an arcade bar, and Playboy’s arcade bunnies.

The event is happening from 9PM-2AM and they suggest you show up early.

Tickets start at $48 and can be purchased here.

If you want to experience the golden age of arcades this is the event you’re looking for. Here’s the Facebook event page.

