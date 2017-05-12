LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

San Jose’s Newest Boba Spot Looks Insane

May 12, 2017 4:36 PM
Filed Under: Boba, San Jose, Square Bar Cafe

Tomorrow (May 13th) one of San Diego’s most popular cafes is opening up in San Jose at 1154 Story Road. Square Bar Cafe is here to offer up tons of incredible looking boba drinks, ice cream, coffee, and more.

The grand opening hours are 12pM-12AM. You can get boba in a lightbulb, or a reusable glass. Grab ice cream in flavors like birthday cake, & Ube + cones in lavender, red velvet, and pink vanilla flavors.

Expect a Square Bar Cafe to open up in San Francisco by the fall as well. This spot should become a very big deal in the Bay Area.

For more, head to Eater SF.

 

