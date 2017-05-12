Steph Curry Jumped On Stage With A Jazz Band In The City Last Night

Earlier this week Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors swept the Utah Jazz to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Last night, Steph celebrated by joining a jazz band onstage in the city.
Steph and his wife Ayesha Curry were at the Black Cat, a jazz lounge at 400 Eddy St. in San Francisco for a date night & they helped out Oakland band Atta Kid during their set.
Ayesha Curry To Open Restaurant In SF’s Millennium Tower
Steph and the Warriors return to the court on Sunday at 12:30PM (PST) to kick off the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.