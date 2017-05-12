Steph Curry Jumped On Stage With A Jazz Band In The City Last Night

Earlier this week Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors swept the Utah Jazz to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Last night, Steph celebrated by joining a jazz band onstage in the city.

Steph and his wife Ayesha Curry were at the Black Cat, a jazz lounge at 400 Eddy St. in San Francisco for a date night & they helped out Oakland band Atta Kid during their set.

That one time at @sfblackcat when @stephencurry30 asked you to sign a CD for him and then @ayeshacurry played @muscatbass's axe. Thank you and GOOD NIGHT! A post shared by Atta Kid (@attakidmusic) on May 12, 2017 at 2:45am PDT

#datenight for the Currys A post shared by Atta Kid (@attakidmusic) on May 12, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Steph and the Warriors return to the court on Sunday at 12:30PM (PST) to kick off the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.