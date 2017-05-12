LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Steph Curry Jumped On Stage With A Jazz Band In The City Last Night

May 12, 2017 2:33 PM
Earlier this week Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors swept the Utah Jazz to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Last night, Steph celebrated by joining a jazz band onstage in the city.

Steph and his wife Ayesha Curry were at the Black Cat, a jazz lounge at 400 Eddy St. in San Francisco for a date night & they helped out Oakland band Atta Kid during their set.

#datenight for the Currys

A post shared by Atta Kid (@attakidmusic) on

Steph and the Warriors return to the court on Sunday at 12:30PM (PST) to kick off the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

We in the kitchen with the Chef.

A post shared by MVTTHEWPVPES (@mpapes) on

 

