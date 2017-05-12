Tapped Brew Fest Night Time Beer Festival Coming To Santa Clara

On Saturday night June 24 a night time beer festival is hitting the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. Tapped Brew Fest features 25+ breweries, “giant beer pong”, flip cup, a DJ, LED corn hole & much more.

Tapped Brew Fest is the world’s largest night time beer festival and takes place in cities all over the country. If you want to hit up the south bay’s event tickets range from $20-$45 and can be purchased at tappedbrewfest.com.

All tickets give you access to beer tastings, food trucks, all of the games. VIP tickets come with a t-shirt and LED glasses.

For more info head to the Facebook event page.