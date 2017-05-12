LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

The Great Mac ‘N Cheese Melt-Off In SF This June

May 12, 2017 8:56 PM
Filed Under: Macaroni And Cheese, San Francisco

SPARK Social SF (601 Mission Bay Blvd. N) is hosting a mac ‘n cheese cooking competition between thirteen of the finest Bay Area food trucks on Sunday June 11.

The melt-off will take place between 11AM-5PM and attendees will decide who’s the “mac and cheesiest” by casting votes.

Tickets will cost you $5 and are not on sale just yet and the food truck lineup is still TBA, but it’s SPARK Social so you can count on legit ones being there.

There will also be beer, giant Jenga, corn hole, air hockey & much more. To stay updated on the Great Mac ‘N Cheese Melt-Off head to the Facebook event page.

 

Listen Live