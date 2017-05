SAN FRANCISCO (LIVE 105) – The guys from Magic Giant joined Dallas for a quick Facebook Live chat and performance in the PlayStation Music Space at LIVE 105.

They performed three songs before heading out to their show Popscene at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco. Live 105’s own Aaron Axelsen will be there along with ARMORS.

Check out the Facebook Live performance above or below:



Learn more at magicgiant.com



