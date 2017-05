Soundcheck radio program hosted tonight by DJ Aaron Axelsen & Produced by yours truly (Morgan the Intern)

Follow along on Twitter at @soundcheckspins



9PM:

Magic Giant – “Set On Fire”

Day Wave – “Something Here” (LOCAL)

Royal Blood – “Lights Out”

Hot Flash Heat Wave – “Gold Years” (LOCAL)

Saint Motel – “Destroyer”

Beth Ditto – “Fire”

Youngr – “Out Of My System”

Jaymes Young – “Stoned on You”

K. Flay – “High Enough” (LOCAL)

Perfume Genius – “Slip Away”

Judah & The Lion – “Suit and Jacket”