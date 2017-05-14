The #1 LIVE105 Song When You Graduated High School

There’s certain songs that bring back memories of that time when you graduated high school. These were the songs, by year, that you likely heard when you turned on LIVE105 while still in your cap & gown. We became a station in 1986, so let’s start there & go forward:

Class of 1986: New Order – “Bizarre Love Triangle”

Class of 1987: Echo & The Bunnymen – “Lips Like Sugar”

Class of 1988: The Church – “Under The Milky Way”

Class of 1989: The Cure – “Love Song”

Class of 1990: Soup Dragons – “I’m Free”

Class of 1991: Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Give It Away”

Class of 1992: Radiohead – “Creep”

Class of 1993: The Breeders – “Cannonball”

Class of 1994: The Offspring – “Come Out And Play”

Class of 1995: Oasis – “Wonderwall”

Class of 1996: Sublime – “What I Got”

Class of 1997: Green Day – “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)”

Class of 1998: The Verve – “Bittersweet Symphony”

Class of 1999: Lit – “My Own Worst Enemy”

Class of 2000: Papa Roach – “Last Resort”

Class of 2001: Alien Ant Farm – “Smooth Criminal”

Class of 2002: The Strokes – “Last Nite”

Class of 2003: The White Stripes – “Seven Nation Army”

Class of 2004: The Killers – “Somebody Told Me”

Class of 2005: Gorillaz – “Feel Good Inc.”

Class of 2006: AFI – “Miss Murder”

Class of 2007: Linkin Park – “What I’ve Done”

Class of 2008: MGMT – “Kids”

Class of 2009: Phoenix – “1901”

Class of 2010: The Dirty Heads – “Lay Me Down” (Feat. Rome)

Class of 2011: Foo Fighters – “Rope”

Class of 2012: Gotye – “Somebody That I Used To Know”

Class of 2013: Imagine Dragons – “Radioactive”

Class of 2014: The Black Keys – “Fever”

Class of 2015: X Ambassadors – “Renegades”

Class of 2016: twenty one pilots – “Ride”

Class of 2017: Imagine Dragons – “Believer”

Now, enjoy your high school reunions and listen to these songs at them.