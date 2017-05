Waze Now Let’s You Record Your Own Voice For Directions

The navigation app Waze has a new feature in their latest update that’s ideal for those who love to hear the sound of their own voice. The voice recorder feature allows you to give turn-by-turn directions¬†yourself.

Here’s how you do it:

Step 1: Launch Waze, tap the magnifying-glass icon, then the gear (Settings) icon in the top-left corner of the pop-out menu.

Step 2: Scroll down to Advance Settings, then tap Sound & voice.

Step 3: Tap Voice recorder, then switch on the Turn on voice recorder option.

There’s a few dozen voice prompts to get through. Also, you are able to throw in your own little quirks as long as you follow the instructions.

For several years there’s been a separate app that’s allowed this function, but Waze offers a more streamlined way with their new update.

Maybe do this on your mom’s Waze app for Mother’s Day? She’d like that, right?

Want other voices like¬†Arnold Schwarzenegger, Neil Patrick Harris, or Morgan Freeman‘s for your directions, head here.

For more, head to CNET.