Waze Now Let’s You Record Your Own Voice For Directions

May 14, 2017 8:21 AM
Filed Under: Voice Recorder, Waze

The navigation app Waze has a new feature in their latest update that’s ideal for those who love to hear the sound of their own voice. The voice recorder feature allows you to give turn-by-turn directions yourself.

Here’s how you do it:

Step 1: Launch Waze, tap the magnifying-glass icon, then the gear (Settings) icon in the top-left corner of the pop-out menu.

Step 2: Scroll down to Advance Settings, then tap Sound & voice.

Step 3: Tap Voice recorder, then switch on the Turn on voice recorder option.

There’s a few dozen voice prompts to get through. Also, you are able to throw in your own little quirks as long as you follow the instructions.

For several years there’s been a separate app that’s allowed this function, but Waze offers a more streamlined way with their new update.

Maybe do this on your mom’s Waze app for Mother’s Day? She’d like that, right?

Want other voices like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Neil Patrick Harris, or Morgan Freeman‘s for your directions, head here.

For more, head to CNET.

