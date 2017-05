Insomniac is bringing their Audiotistic event to the Bay Area on Saturday July 15th at the Shoreline. It features some of the biggest acts in dance music & hip-hop. Here’s who’s playing:

AUDIOTISTIC BAY AREA

Featuring

MARSHMELLO

LIL UZI VERT

FLOSSTRADAMUS

NGHTMRE

SLANDER

GHASTLY

HABSTRAKT

PLAYBOI CARTI

KEYS N KRATES

JOYRYDE

BOOMBOX CARTEL

POINT POINT

DOMBRESKY

YOUNG NUDY

ANGELZ

#Audiotistic is BACK July 15 at Shoreline! GA tix start at $55 +fees, VIP at $110.

Tix on sale Fri, May 19 at 12PT⚡️https://t.co/YGJQ7PCs0k pic.twitter.com/AyVgc19K1u — Audiotistic (@audiotisticfest) May 15, 2017

The event is 18+ & tickets go on sale Friday May 19 at noon (PST). Get ’em here.