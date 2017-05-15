Boxes Of Marshmallow-Only Lucky Charms Are Coming

Back in 2015, General Mills made 10 boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms available to winners of their #Lucky10Sweepstakes. In 2017, they’re expanding a bit.

Wishes can come true! 10,000 lucky winners will get a box of Lucky Charms Marshmallow!

Details: https://t.co/5AZAtjRvo7 pic.twitter.com/Qc6sqsLAlB — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) May 15, 2017

So, how exactly do you get your hands on one of these boxes? Well, you have to purchase a specially-marked box of Lucky Charms, find the code on the inside panel, enter it in online & see if you’re a winner of a box of Lucky Charms Marshmallows.

San Jose’s Newest Boba Spot Looks Insane

There will likely be a few other ways to win, but for now look out for those specially-marked boxes of regular Lucky Charms for your chance.