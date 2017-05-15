Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Premiere New Foo Fighters Song In San Francisco

Dave Grohl & Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters were part of a star-studded benefit tonight at The Fillmore in San Francisco known as “Acoustic-4-A-Cure”. Other artists who performed included Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Don Felder, Mick Fleetwood, Sammy Hagar, Vic Johnson, Sarah McLachlan, Steve Vai and Bob Weir.

Grohl & Hawkins gave us the first ever performance of a new Foo Fighters track titled “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”. Hear a snippet below:

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins premiere new Foo Fighters song "The Sky is a Neighborhood" at @FillmoreSF. pic.twitter.com/EBkisAF2KH — Aidin Vaziri (@MusicSF) May 16, 2017

Foo Fighters will headline Bottlerock Napa on Sunday May 28 and might give us a plugged in version of the song that night.

All proceeds from tonight’s show went to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital.