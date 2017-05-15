LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Digital Love: A Daft Punk Dance Party In San Francisco

May 15, 2017 9:12 PM
Filed Under: Daft Punk, San Francisco

This July will make 10 years since the last time Daft Punk played a Bay Area show. It’s a mystery as to when/if they’ll ever tour again, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get your Daft Punk dance party on.

The event is 21+ and happening at San Francisco’s Public Works (161 Erie Street) on Saturday night May 27th. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. Also, the first 200 in attendance will receive a Daft Punk button.

Couple gems.
#American #gothic #daftpunk #Venice #losangeles

A post shared by Oliver Gonzales (@ghettoworld91) on

You’ll hear plenty of Daft Punk tracks throughout the night as well as the best late 90s & early 2000s dance music.

For more, head to the Facebook event page.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live