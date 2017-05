Pop-Tarts announced today that they have partnered with Jolly Rancher for three limited edition flavors of the pastry snack.

Get your greedy little fingers ready. @jollyrancher Pop-Tarts are here! A post shared by Pop-Tarts (@poptartsus) on May 15, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

The cherry, green apple, and watermelon flavors are available in participating grocery stores & we’re not sure for how long, but they won’t be around forever.

Bold flavor rules! New Jolly Rancher @PoptartsUS are taking over! #JollyRancherPopTarts #KeepOnSucking A post shared by Jolly Rancher (@jollyrancher) on May 15, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

The icing reportedly tastes just like the flavor you get from sucking on a jolly rancher.

Go ahead, try ’em while you can.