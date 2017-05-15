Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.15.17

Last weekend was Mother’s Day, where both Kevin and Ally had themselves a less than fantastic weekend. Kevin had to deal with his wife’s first official Mother’s Day, where apparently she decided to milk it for all it was worth, much to Kevin’s misery. It probably didn’t help that Kevin accidentally got her a Mother’s Day card meant for an ex-wife, so he may be in some hot water for the next few days. Ally’s wasn’t much better, but at least it provided a listener with a new fantasy.

Plus, Kevin Klein Live had an announcement that the show would be having another outing, with Ally being the focus of this event, where the show and some lucky listeners will be able to hang with the show at Gay A’s Night, or rather the Oakland A’s Pride Night. A few lucky fans will be able to hang out in a box designated for the show, so plenty of room in Ally’s Big Gay Box. Unfortunately no first pitch for Ally, but it’s all baby steps for her to reach her big dream she’s had since the show first heard of Gay A’s Night.

Also on today’s podcast:

Twinkie provides a song for slacker listeners that forgot to get a Mother’s Day gift

Listeners try to tell the difference between reviews of this show or Kevin Can Wait

New messages on the JERK Line includes one from a man formerly known as Creepy Creeper

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes