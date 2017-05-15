LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Nudist Parade Through San Francisco Planned For Saturday

May 15, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Naked March, San Francisco, Summer Of Love

There was already going to be a good amount of nudity in the city this weekend at Sunday’s Bay To Breakers, but now pretty much guaranteed to see some butts if you hit San Francisco on Saturday, or Sunday.

A nudist parade to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Summer Of Love & the hippie movement is set to start at 11AM at Jane Warner Plaza, head north on Castro, then west on Haight St. all the way to Stanyan, then back to the start.

There will be a naked dance party at Jane Warner Plaza after the march and those participating are encouraged to wear things that are related to the summer of love & hippie movement. So, flowers, peace signs, etc…

For more on the parade, head to the NSFW website here.

