The xx Extend Fall Tour Dates

By Annie Reuter

The xx are having so much fun on the road, they have decided to extend their tour into the fall. The band announced eight additional shows this coming fall, which runs throughout September and October.

“It’s been so much fun seeing everyone across the US and we can’t wait to return this Fall for more tour dates!” the band writes on Twitter alongside a live video.

Complete dates to their fall tour are below. Tickets go on sale for fan pre-sale beginning Tuesday, May 16 at 12:00 pm ET. Fans can sign up for early access to tickets via the band’s official site.

9/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

9/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/3 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

10/9 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

