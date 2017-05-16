LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Daredevil Teenagers Climbed The Golden Gate Bridge!

May 16, 2017 1:55 PM
Filed Under: Golden Gate Bridge

Teenage daredevils take trespassing to new heights on the Golden Gate Bridge.

Peter Teatime and his friend Tommy Rector dodged the bridge’s security systems and climbed the 746 foot-high structure with no safety equipment last month.

He told KPIX 5 that it took about 10 minutes to climb to the top of one of the bridge’s famous towers.

PS DON’T TRY THIS! IT IS EXTREMELY DANGEROUS!

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

