Five Guys Dethrones In-N-Out As America’s Favorite Burger Chain

May 16, 2017 1:52 PM
Filed Under: Five Guys, In-N-Out

In the 2017 Harris Poll’s EquiTrend Study, Five Guys has knocked In-N-Out Burger from the top spot as America’s favorite burger chain.

😮 (🍔: technolandy/Twitter) #FiveGuys

A post shared by Five Guys (@fiveguys) on

Respondents to the poll were rating burger chains based on familiarity, quality, and how likely they are to buy from each.

Here’s how the top 10 looks:

  1. Five Guys Burgers and Fries
  2. In-N-Out Burger
  3. Shake Shack
  4. Wendy’s
  5. Culver’s
  6. Whataburger
  7. McDonald’s
  8. SONIC America’s Drive-In
  9. Smashburger
  10. Steak ‘n Shake

Five Guys has scored positive reviews for its simple, classic burgers and its “no fuss atmosphere”.

In-N-Out had taken the top spot for the last two years running. We have to think their limited availability nationwide had to do with them falling to #2.

For more, head to Business Insider.

