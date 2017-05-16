Five Guys Dethrones In-N-Out As America’s Favorite Burger Chain

In the 2017 Harris Poll’s EquiTrend Study, Five Guys has knocked In-N-Out Burger from the top spot as America’s favorite burger chain.

Respondents to the poll were rating burger chains based on familiarity, quality, and how likely they are to buy from each.

Here’s how the top 10 looks:

Five Guys Burgers and Fries In-N-Out Burger Shake Shack Wendy’s Culver’s Whataburger McDonald’s SONIC America’s Drive-In Smashburger Steak ‘n Shake

Five Guys has scored positive reviews for its simple, classic burgers and its “no fuss atmosphere”.

In-N-Out had taken the top spot for the last two years running. We have to think their limited availability nationwide had to do with them falling to #2.

