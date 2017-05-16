Instagram Stories Introduces ‘New’ Face Filters

It was only a matter of time. In its nine months existence Instagram Stories was yet to add the face filters, which their competitor Snapchat has famously had for years. Today, that changed.

Today we’re introducing face filters, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining! https://t.co/8gq9g8sVZD pic.twitter.com/VjiafDhMmv — Instagram (@instagram) May 16, 2017

The Internet has responded predictably to Instagram’s latest Snapchat copycat feature:

@instagram unique idea! surprised no one has ever thought of this before — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) May 16, 2017

Instagram also added a ‘Rewind’ feature & hashtag stickers.

Most everyone just wants their feeds to be in chronological order again…