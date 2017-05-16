Instagram Stories Introduces ‘New’ Face Filters

It was only a matter of time. In its nine months existence Instagram Stories was yet to add the face filters, which their competitor Snapchat has famously had for years. Today, that changed.
The Internet has responded predictably to Instagram’s latest Snapchat copycat feature:
Instagram also added a ‘Rewind’ feature & hashtag stickers.
Today, we’re introducing face filters, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining. Whether you’re sitting on the couch at home or you’re out and about, you can use face filters to express yourself and have playful conversations with friends. Simply open the camera and tap the new face icon in the bottom right corner. Tap a filter to try it on and send it to your friends or add it to your story. They even work with Boomerang! Also today, we’re rolling out three new creative tools. Make videos that play in reverse with “Rewind,” add context to your story with a hashtag sticker and get creative with the eraser brush. Instagram has always been the place you can go to turn regular moments into something you can’t wait to share. Now, you have more fun and easy ways to express yourself and connect with the people you care about most. To learn more about today’s updates, check out help.instagram.com. These updates are available as part of Instagram version 10.21 for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.
Most everyone just wants their feeds to be in chronological order again…