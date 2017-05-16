Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.16.17

With Ally being gifted her own box at the Oakland A’s Pride Night, the show wanted to give away tickets to the game to listeners willing to admit what is the “gayest” thing about them. Calls were all over the place, from woman talking about their love of stone masonry and coaching softball teams to men willing to indulge that they find themselves singing along to Maroon 5 songs when they come on the radio. To that person we ask: why are they listening to stations with Maroon 5 in their playlist?

Plus, as Russia has found itself in the news once again getting secrets from the American government, it was only reasonable the show would have itself another edition of I’ve Got A Secret. A caller with a secret was set up for the show to question, but the punishment was different this time. For the biggest loser, they would have to have their phone “hacked” by the rest of the show and have their most sensitive information released online. Who was the biggest loser? The debate continues…

Also on today’s podcast:

A chat with Robert O’Neill, the man who shot and killed Osama bin Laden

Useless Weirdo steals a joke from Reddit and is put on blast

Ally’s big announcement is finally revealed, leaving Kevin’s pants rather confused

And more!

