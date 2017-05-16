Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Admits Kids Beat Him In Shooter Video Games

Robert O’Neill is a decorated Navy SEAL, best known for being the point man who fired the fatal shots into Osama Bin Laden. Many of his missions have been turned into films – including Zero Dark Thirty, Lone Survivor, and Captain Philips. Still, today he faced perhaps his most difficult challenge – being a guest on Kevin Klein Live.

Robert called the show to talk about his book, The Operator, and he was very candid with the KKL crew about his mission to kill Bin Laden – a mission he didn’t expect to survive. “I did the goodbye meal with my kids, even though they didn’t realize it.” He’d later reveal that he wrote letters to his children explaining “why I missed their weddings that it was a noble cause”.

Though he’s been honored for his brave actions on the battlefield, O’Neil admits he isn’t so successful in shooter video games. “Twelve year old kids crush me at video games, and even when I’m talking about guns, they know more than I do”.

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.