East Bay punk rockers Rancid are preparing to release their ninth studio album, “Trouble Maker”, on June 9th.

The band has given us a new song called “Telegraph Avenue,” which references the Free Speech Movement & the Vietnam War protests that were a major part of their hometown’s history.

Singer Tim Armstrong also recalls the his teenage years spent playing music in Oakland and Berkeley.

Rancid will co-headline a LIVE105 show at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley with Dropkick Murphy’s on August 20.