Rat Cafe With Live, Adoptable Rats Coming To San Francisco

Are you familiar with the San Francisco Dungeon? It’s a tourist attraction in Fisherman’s Wharf that opened in 2014. It’s a place where actors and special effects help recreate scary San Francisco-centric historical events.

This July offering up something not so scary. It’s a Rat Cafe. The rodents are supposed to be there.

The pop-up experience will happen on July 1 & July 8 and will feature live, adoptable rats provided by Rattie Ratz, a local nonprofit rescue that puts up rehabilitated rats for domestic adoption.

Tickets for the Dungeon on those dates will cost $49.99. They aren’t on sale yet, but you can register to find out exactly when you can into SF’s Rat Cafe at Sanfrancisco.thedungeon.com.