Rat Cafe With Live, Adoptable Rats Coming To San Francisco

May 16, 2017 10:07 PM
Filed Under: Rat Cafe, San Francisco

Are you familiar with the San Francisco Dungeon? It’s a tourist attraction in Fisherman’s Wharf that opened in 2014. It’s a place where actors and special effects help recreate scary San Francisco-centric historical events.

What's the big deal? Miss Piggott has been dragging people out since the 1860s… #united #unitedairlines

A post shared by The San Francisco Dungeon (@thesfdungeon) on

This July offering up something not so scary. It’s a Rat Cafe. The rodents are supposed to be there.

The pop-up experience will happen on July 1 & July 8 and will feature live, adoptable rats provided by Rattie Ratz, a local nonprofit rescue that puts up rehabilitated rats for domestic adoption.

sjm ratcafe 0516 Rat Cafe With Live, Adoptable Rats Coming To San Francisco

(Photo courtesy of
the San Francisco Dungeon)

Tickets for the Dungeon on those dates will cost $49.99. They aren’t on sale yet, but you can register to find out exactly when you can into SF’s Rat Cafe at Sanfrancisco.thedungeon.com.

