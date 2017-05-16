The Legend Of Zelda Symphony Coming To San Francisco

The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses is coming to San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall (201 Van Ness Ave.) on Friday August 4.
The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses is coming back to North America with a brand new adventure! Featuring a highly anticipated arrangement from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and all of the classics you love.
The 2-hour concert features five movements that chronicle moments of Link conquering dungeons, running through forests, and more.
The 66-piece orchestra will be joined be a 24-person choir and a video collage syncs up with the adventurous tunes to spotlight exciting moments from the venerable franchise.
Tickets start at $46.50 and can be purchased here.