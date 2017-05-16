LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

The Legend Of Zelda Symphony Coming To San Francisco

May 16, 2017 9:12 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco, Symphony, zelda

The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses is coming to San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall (201 Van Ness Ave.) on Friday August 4.

The 2-hour concert features five movements that chronicle moments of Link conquering dungeons, running through forests, and more.

The 66-piece orchestra will be joined be a 24-person choir and a video collage syncs up with the adventurous tunes to spotlight exciting moments from the venerable franchise.

Tickets start at $46.50 and can be purchased here.

 

