The Legend Of Zelda Symphony Coming To San Francisco

The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses is coming to San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall (201 Van Ness Ave.) on Friday August 4.

The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses is coming back to North America with a brand new adventure! 🌟 Featuring a highly anticipated arrangement from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and all of the classics you love. #Zelda #zeldasymphony #mgplivenyc For more information go to mgplive.com/zeldatour A post shared by MGP Live (@mgplivenyc) on Mar 9, 2017 at 6:19am PST

The 2-hour concert features five movements that chronicle moments of Link conquering dungeons, running through forests, and more.

The 66-piece orchestra will be joined be a 24-person choir and a video collage syncs up with the adventurous tunes to spotlight exciting moments from the venerable franchise.

#zeldasymphony #necbirmingham #freaksandgeeks 🤓 A post shared by Emma (@loamy) on Apr 17, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

Tickets start at $46.50 and can be purchased here.