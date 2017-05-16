LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Tribute Night To The Strokes In San Francisco This June

May 16, 2017 8:47 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco, The Strokes

Club Leisure is a party that takes over San Francisco’s Cat Club (1190 Folsom St.) on the first Saturday of every month & in June they’re hosting a tribute night to one of indie rock’s best bands, The Strokes.

#clubleisure #clubleisuresf #neworder #joydivision #britpopforever #birthschoolbritpopdeath

A post shared by Omar Perez (@omarpopscene) on

Our own Aaron Axelsen will be one of the DJs that night spinning a heavy dose of tracks from The Strokes plus other 2000s indie faves from Franz Ferdinand, Interpol, Kaiser Chiefs, The Killers, and much more.

Happy New Year Do-Over from #clubleisure #catclubsf #morrissey

A post shared by Omar Perez (@omarpopscene) on

Plus as usual there’s a Britpop karaoke room.

It is 21+ and tickets can be purchased in advance at Eventbrite for $6.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live