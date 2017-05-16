Tribute Night To The Strokes In San Francisco This June

Club Leisure is a party that takes over San Francisco’s Cat Club (1190 Folsom St.) on the first Saturday of every month & in June they’re hosting a tribute night to one of indie rock’s best bands, The Strokes.
Our own Aaron Axelsen will be one of the DJs that night spinning a heavy dose of tracks from The Strokes plus other 2000s indie faves from Franz Ferdinand, Interpol, Kaiser Chiefs, The Killers, and much more.
Plus as usual there’s a Britpop karaoke room.
It is 21+ and tickets can be purchased in advance at Eventbrite for $6.