Going To U2 At Levi’s? Read This First!

Here are some helpful tips if you are heading to the SOLD OUT U2 concert at Levi’s Stadium.

REMEMBER TO LEAVE EARLY!

This show is sold out so there will be a lot of U2 fans heading to Santa Clara … plus, if you add in the normal commuter traffic there WILL be congested roads. Click here for up-to-the-minute traffic.

TIMELINE:

2 PM – Visa Box Office Opens

2 PM – Stadium Gates for Floor Ticket Holders Only

2 PM – Red Lot 1 Open

3:30 PM – Blue Lot 1, Green Lot 3, Red Lot 4, Yellow Lot 2 & 3

4 PM – Bourbon Steak & Bourbon Pub Opens

5 PM – Premium Gates Opens

5 PM – General Stadium Gates Open

6:30 PM – Show Time

11 PM – Show Ends

Pre-Pay For Parking:

Secure a pre-paid parking pass in advance via the Levi’s® Stadium app or Ticketmaster and you’ll receive a $10 discount off the standard purchase price. Red Lot 1 is scheduled to open at 2 PM and Blue Lot 1, Green Lot 3, Red Lot 4, Yellow Lot 2, and Yellow Lot 3 are scheduled to open at 3:30 PM. All guests must be in possession of a valid event ticket, pass, or credential to park in a designated parking lot.

Taking Public Transportation:

There are a variety of ways to get to Levi’s for the show but note that VTA will NOT be providing any special service for the show. Click here for your guide to getting there.

Special Capitol Corridor Train:

There will be a special Capitol Corridor Train that will be leaving the at 11:30 PM (show ends at 11 PM). Click here for all the details.

Permitted and Prohibited Items:

All individuals and their belongings are subject to search. The following information is subject to change without notice. Fans with medical bags or items they must carry with them must be inspected and either have a wristband or sticker placed on it to show that it has been inspected. PLEASE ARRIVE EARLIER TO AVOID LAST MINUTE GATE PRESSURE.

The following ARE PERMITTED in the stadium during Levi’s Stadium Events:

Bags that comply with the Bag Policy (see Bag Policy below)

Blankets

Cameras with 3-inch lenses or shorter (no lights, tripods, selfie-sticks or monopods)

Clear plastic zip-lock bags

Diaper bags accompanying a child

Clear Bag Policy:

Clear plastic bags up to 12″ x 6″ x 12″

One gallon clear plastic zip lock type bags

Small clutch bags approximately the size of an adult’s hand (4.5″ x 6.5″) with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium.

GOT MORE QUESTIONS?

Click here for Levi’s Stadium guide to the show.