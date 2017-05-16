Warriors’ Javale McGee Hosting Celebrity Softball Game At Oakland Coliseum

Golden State Warriors center Javale McGee is hosting his annual celebrity softball game on Saturday June 24th at the Oakland Coliseum.

Well we're making it happen! (Swipe for more details) A post shared by Javale Pierre McGee (@javalemcgee) on May 12, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

The full list of celebrities and musical performances are yet to be announced, but fellow Warriors players Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Matt Barnes, Ian Clark, Shaun Livingston, and Kevin Durant are all expected to play in the game.

Tickets are available for $25-$125 and proceeds will go towards Javale’s #Juglife foundation, which promotes a healthy & active lifestyle by encouraging everyone to drink more water.

Grab tickets at Juglifewater.com.