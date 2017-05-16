LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Watermelon Bowling At SF’s 21st Amendment Brewery This Friday

May 16, 2017 3:35 PM

21st Amendment will be throwing their annual free kickoff to summer party at their San Francisco Brewery (563 2nd St.) this Friday May 19 from 4-7PM.

21st Amendment will signify the changing of the seasons with watermelon bowling, a watermelon drop from the roof, live music, BBQ, and fresh Hell or High Watermelon on draft.

Maybe if you beg them they’ll let you try their upcoming sour watermelon release, Watermelon Funk. It’s due out June 1.

For more info on the party, head to the Facebook event page.

