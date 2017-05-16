Watermelon Bowling At SF’s 21st Amendment Brewery This Friday

21st Amendment will be throwing their annual free kickoff to summer party at their San Francisco Brewery (563 2nd St.) this Friday May 19 from 4-7PM.

It's all fun and games celebrating the start to our favorite watermelon-filled season. Come check out our Annual Summer Launch Party at the San Francisco Pub! A post shared by 21stAmendment (@21stamendment) on May 19, 2016 at 6:33pm PDT

21st Amendment will signify the changing of the seasons with watermelon bowling, a watermelon drop from the roof, live music, BBQ, and fresh Hell or High Watermelon on draft.

Maybe if you beg them they’ll let you try their upcoming sour watermelon release, Watermelon Funk. It’s due out June 1.

Lady Liberty gettin' down on a Saturday. @svrollergirls A post shared by 21stAmendment (@21stamendment) on May 13, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

For more info on the party, head to the Facebook event page.